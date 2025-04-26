FAA, NTSB investigating after 3 people killed in Tennessee plane crash

​

Three people traveling in a small plane died on Saturday after crashing about one mile south of a rural airport in Sparta, Tennessee.

Airport officials and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital the single-engine Mooney M20TN aircraft crashed at about noon local time, as it was on an approach to the Upper Cumberland Regional Airport.

All three people on board died in the crash, airport officials confirmed. Their identities have not yet been released.

The FAA is currently at the scene and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is en route.

In a statement, the FAA said it will investigate. The NTSB is taking the lead.

The crash comes just days after a famed stunt pilot died while attempting to land at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.

Rob Holland, the pilot, was the only person on board and died after crashing into the dirt near the taxiway just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to NTSB air safety investigator Dan Boggs.

Holland was attempting a routine landing when the tragedy occurred, and was not performing any stunts, Boggs said.

Officials confirmed Holland was in touch with air traffic controllers prior to the crash.