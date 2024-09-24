Fallout from weekend chaos in Philly as mob swarms police vehicle on camera

​

A mob at an illegal street takeover in Philadelphia surrounded and jumped on a police car with officers still inside during one of a series of aggressive street racing incidents over the weekend, authorities said.

The incidents happened across multiple locations in the city from 9:30 p.m. Saturday night to 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Philadelphia police said, adding that large crowds and 50 to 200 vehicles gathered at each location.

Videos from the incidents showed cars drifting in circles as people set off fireworks and started trash fires. Some video showed mobs vandalizing police vehicles, including one where people swarmed and stomped on a police cruiser.

“They physically went after some of our officers,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram told reporters during a news conference on Monday, noting the “aggressiveness” of the mob.

“There’s officers in the car, they’re jumping on the windshield. They’re physically doing damage,” said Cram. “They don’t care about your safety, their own safety. If you’ve all seen the videos with their behavior, they really don’t care. It’s just about how much chaos can we cause?”

Cram described the officers as being “trapped” inside the car as the mob swarmed the patrol unit, adding that police were “definitely targeted” during the overnight incidents.

Police said five Philadelphia police vehicles sustained damage ranging from broken windshields to flat tires. One officer suffered minor injuries at one scene after a vehicle struck his patrol car and fled.

Cram said that investigators are working to identify those involved in the chaos, acknowledging that the issue of street racing and street takeovers affect communities across the country.

“It’s not just a Philadelphia problem, it’s a nationwide problem,” Cram said of the illegal activity.

Last year, Texas and California formed street racing and takeover task forces that focus on seizing these vehicles. Florida has allowed law enforcement to arrest and prosecute street racers for related videos posted online. New York and Washington previously announced plans for noise identifying cameras and harsher punishment for street racers.

Lawmakers in Philadelphia signed a bill into law last year that cracks down on street racing, fining those involved $2,000 and confiscating their vehicles.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incidents in Philadelphia to call the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-TIPS (8477).