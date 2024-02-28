Families witness stabbing that nearly killed man at children’s gymnastics meet: report

​

A lovers’ quarrel allegedly turned into a “premeditated” bloodbath in front of children at a gymnastics meet in Connecticut Sunday.

Marcus McDaniel, 52, allegedly stabbed a man in the heart and slashed the right side of his head, creating a six-inch gash down the victim’s skull, CT Insider reported.

McDaniel’s lawyer, Ronald Johnson, said in court the victim threatened his client for “a significant period of time” over a romantic issue and read one message allegedly from the victim that said, “I’m going to make an example out of you,” according to the local outlet.

This violence played out in front of children as young as third-graders after a Glastonbury, Connecticut, gymnastics event Sunday.

The victim underwent five hours of emergency surgery and was in critical condition, according to CT Insider.

McDaniel was allegedly seen on surveillance footage following the victim around the corner of the Academy Building near town hall and “fidgeted in his sweatshirt pocket” before he flashed a 3- to 4-inch blade, CT Insider reported based on the probable cause affidavit.

“It appeared to be a premeditated attack,” a detective wrote in the affidavit, according to the local news outlet.

McDaniel allegedly grabbed the victim’s shirt and shoulder, according to the detective’s affidavit, which said it was clear McDaniel “was attempting to grievously injure” the victim.

The vicious attack took place in a hallway outside the gym “in the presence of minors” around 11:30 a.m., Glastonbury Police said in a statement.

McDaniel’s lawyer argued that, because of the alleged texts the victim sent McDaniel before the alleged stabbing, he may have been under the influence of extreme emotional disturbance, which can reduce a murder charge to first-degree manslaughter under Connecticut law, CT Insider reported.

The judge disagreed and said the state’s self-defense law requires a person to retreat if it can be done safely instead of using force.

The prosecutor and defense attorney sparred over bail. The defense asked the court to reduce bail for McDaniel, who turned himself in after the stabbing, to $300,000.

The judge denied the motion and kept bail at $1 million.

McDaniel is charged with with attempted murder, first-degree assault, risk of injury to a child and second-degree breach of peace.