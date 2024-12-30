Family accused of ‘Sopranos’-style brawl with bats, guns against rival paving company: police

​

Six Georgia men who work for the same family paving company are accused of instigating a brawl with a competitor paving company on Dec. 19, according to police records.

Mark Buckland Sr., Mark Buckland Jr., Willy Buckland Sr., Willy Buckland Jr. Luke Buckland and James Small have all been charged in connection with the alleged assault against several family members working for a competing paving company called EH Paving, Monroe County records show.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman told 13 WMAZ that the incident was “like something out of ‘the Sopranos’ TV series.”

The victims, working for EH Paving, were paving a customer’s driveway in Bolingbroke around 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 when several trucks pulled up to the location, at which point six members of the Buckhead family — who work for a rival paving company in Bolingbroke — exited the trucks with baseball bats, sticks and other weapons, according to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Deputies arrived after a 911 caller reported a “large fight” involving “bats and guns.”

The owner of EH Paving said that Mark William Buckland Sr., 50, had tried to hit his son over the head with a bat. He further alleged that Willy Buckland Jr., 22, and Buckland Sr.’s 21-year-old son-in-law, Small, had attacked the owner’s other son, and Luke Buckland, 28, had attacked his nephew, the incident report states.

The EH Paving owner believes the Buckland family attacked his family because they were doing a paving job near one of their properties, which the Bucklands thought was “disrespectful.” The owner alleged that Mark Buckland Sr. was carrying a “cowboy-style” gun and pointed it in his face.

The property owner, who contacted police, said that one member of EH Paving had shot a gun into a wooded area in an attempt to break up the fight, according to the incident report.

Meanwhile, Mark Buckland Jr. told an officer that he had been punched in the mouth and chalked the alleged attack up to “just a misunderstanding” when asked why his family was at the property.

“These are adult men, too,” Freeman told 13 WMAZ. “Adult men with pretty good reputations.”

Mark William Buckhead Sr. is charged with tampering with evidence, pointing a gun or pistol at another person and criminal trespass. Luke James Buckland is charged with simple battery. Mark Judy Buckland is charged with simple battery, inciting to rioting and criminal trespass. Small is charged with criminal trespass and simple battery. Willy Jack Buckland Jr. is charged with criminal trespass and simple battery. Willy Jack Buckland Sr. is charged with criminal trespass and aggravated assault, Monroe County records show.

The six men had been released as of Monday morning.