Family of suspected Idaho killer speaks out, ‘Avengers’ star hospitalized and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

‘PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE’ – Family of man charged in murders of Idaho students breaks their silence. Continue reading …

MEXICO MAYHEM – Gunmen in armored vehicles kill 14, injure dozens in attack on prison near El Paso, Texas. Continue reading …

HOT TAKES – Legacy media plagued by scandals, gaffes and clear bias in 2022. Continue reading …

JEREMY RENNER HOSPITALIZED – ‘Avengers’ star reportedly in ‘critical but stable’ condition after snow plowing accident. Continue reading …

HIGH GROUND – Newt Gingrich, Bobby Jindal explain four paradoxes of health care reform. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SPEAKER ROLE NOT CLINCHED – GOP faces delay in unlocking full powers of House if McCarthy cannot clinch speakership. Continue reading …

‘DATABASE ERROR’ – Rep.-elect George Santos faces scrutiny over campaign filings. Continue reading …

ELECTION CYCLE – Chicago chooses a mayor, states vote on legislatures in contentious upcoming races. Continue reading …

NEW YEAR, NEW LAWS – Dozens of states see new laws on abortion, minimum wage take effect in 2023. Continue reading …

MEDIA

TIME FAIL – CNN New Year’s Eve spectators take to social media when network misses midnight. Continue reading …

POLITICAL TIME BOMBS – Go Woke, Go Broke? Liberal movies, books, TV that bombed in 2022. Continue reading …

‘WORK ETHIC YOU COULDN’T DENY’ – Joy Behar pays tribute to ‘The View’ founder Barbara Walters. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HIGH-PRICED HISTORY – Teddy Roosevelt’s Smith & Wesson revolver fetches big bucks at auction. Continue reading …

‘EMOTIONALLY CONNECT’ – Celebrity fitness trainer shares best way to stick to 2023 goals. Continue reading …

‘AFFIRMS SCRIPTURE’ – Cherished biblical site where Jesus performed miracle will open to public for first time in 2,000 years. Continue reading …

DEPARTED – Modest Mouse drummer, co-founder Jeremiah Green, dead at 45. Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Border crisis a ‘complete catastrophe’ on national security, humanitarian scales: Monica De La Cruz. See video …

WATCH: Rep. Darrell Issa says there’s no alternative’ to Kevin McCarthy: He’s ‘earned’ the speakership. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

