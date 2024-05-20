Family rescued by Coast Guard after boat captain struck by lightning off Florida’s coast

​

A family outing took a terrifying turn on Saturday after a boat captain was struck by lightning, leaving the group stuck off the Florida coast and needing to be rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Seven people were rescued from the 24-foot boat after it lost power following the lightning strike.

It happened about two miles east of Cape Canaveral, the U.S. Coast Guard wrote in a post on social media.

The family and the captain were taken aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral’s rescue response boat and taken to a safe haven where the captain received medical care.

The extent of the captain’s injuries was unclear.

According to the Cape Canaveral Coast Guard station, the boat was anchored, and its owner is working with commercial salvage for recovery operations.

“Bravo Zulu!” many users commented and praised the Coast Guard for the swift rescue.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral said this incident is a reminder to be aware and mindful of the weather conditions before heading out on water.

“Please make sure you and your families are monitoring the weather before launching and while on the water as we approach this summer season!” the U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral wrote.