Father of Georgia high school shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The father of Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray pleaded not guilty Thursday to the 29 counts facing him, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Colin Gray, 54, did not appear in court as his attorneys entered a guilty plea for him and waived his formal arraignment.

His son, 14-year-old Colt Gray, is accused of killing four and wounding nine others during the mass shooting at the Georgia high school on Sept. 4. He has pleaded not guilty as well.

A Barrow County grand jury in October indicted Colt Gray on a total of 55 counts as an adult, including murder in the deaths of four people and 25 counts of aggravated assault at the high school. Both he and his father also face multiple counts of cruelty to children.

Colin Gray was arrested and charged with allegedly purchasing the firearm used in the shooting and giving it to Colt for Christmas.

The shooting killed teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. Another teacher and eight more students were wounded, seven of them hit by gunfire.

Georgia is one of 42 states nationwide that holds parents criminally responsible on behalf of their children.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price and The Associated Press contributed to this report.