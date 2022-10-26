Father of missing Massachusetts teen Colleen Weaver says family ‘desperately wants her home and safe’

​

The father of a Massachusetts teenager whom police say is believed to be “in danger” after vanishing from her residence more than a week ago tells Fox News Digital that her family “just desperately wants her home and safe.”

Casey Weaver made the remark Wednesday morning as the Raynham Police Department is urging the public across New England to be on the lookout for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver, who investigators believe “may have traveled to a location approximately 100 miles away.”

“We believe that she was lured from the home by someone,” Casey Weaver told Fox News Digital.

Raynham Police say Weaver left her home in Raynham sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and are asking residents of Springfield and Provincetown, Massachusetts; Bristol and Hartford, Connecticut; Wells, Maine; Brattleboro, Vermont; and Concord, Portsmouth, Manchester, and Keene, New Hampshire, to be on alert.

“Without any contact from Weaver since her disappearance, she is believed to be in danger, and anyone with information about her whereabouts or who may have seen her recently is asked to contact the Raynham Police Department immediately… or call 911,” they said.

“The investigation has indicated that Colleen may have traveled to a location approximately 100 miles away from her home,” police added.

In an interview with The Enterprise Newspaper, Colleen’s mother, Kristen, said “we passed each other in the hallway at around 1 a.m. that night, and in the morning when I went to go wake her and her brother up for school at around 6 a.m., she was gone.”

Kristen Weaver told the newspaper that she suspects her daughter – a junior at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School – “was talking to someone on social media who picked her up and took her somewhere.”

“Our kids aren’t allowed to have electronics in their room at night, but in the morning we found her brother’s computer in her room,” Weaver was quoted as saying.

“We searched the computer’s history, and we found Colleen active on social media sites she wasn’t allowed to be on, directions to our house and to 24-hour gas stations, and a screenshot of the directions as if she was planning to send them to someone,” she added. “She didn’t take anything with her – she has no money, no extra clothes, no phone, nothing that would indicate she ran away.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Raynham Police Department for further comment.

Police describe Colleen Weaver as “5-feet-tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with red/pink hair” and she was believed to be “wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings” at the time of her disappearance.

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a statement. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay.”