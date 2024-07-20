FBI agents canvas Trump shooter’s neighborhood 1 week after attempted assassination: report

​[[{“value”:”

Men who appear to be FBI agents were spotted Saturday canvassing Thomas Matthew Crooks’ neighborhood one week after he opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally wounding former President Donald Trump and killing a bystander.

Two men clutching documents stepped out of a small black SUV and were seen knocking on doors in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, near the home of the shooter’s parents. In the back of the SUV was a box labeled “FBI ETHICS POCKET GUIDE.”

The men entered at least three homes and remained for about five minutes in each before exiting.

HOUSE GOP LEADERS DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY ON TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: ‘SO MANY QUESTIONS’

The FBI, which is spearheading the investigation into the failed assassination attempt, is still working to identify a motive for the shooting, which left former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore dead and two bystanders injured.

Trump sustained an injury to his right ear before a counter sniper took out Crooks at the July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Crooks, 20, has been described as a loner and an avid gamer without clear political loyalties.

Image 1 of 7

next

Image 2 of 7

prev



next

Image 3 of 7

prev



next

Image 4 of 7

prev



next

Image 5 of 7

prev



next

Image 6 of 7

prev



next

Image 7 of 7

prev



The FBI has conducted more than 200 interviews and combed through 14,000 images on Crooks’ cell phone.

The troubled engineering student had googled Trump, President Joe Biden and the dates of future campaign events before the shooting.

A source told Fox News Digital that he had also looked up mass high school shooter Ethan Crumbley, now 18, at some point prior to the attack.

TRUMP SHOOTER THOMAS CROOKS’ ONLINE SEARCH HISTORY INCLUDED ‘DEPRESSIVE DISORDER,’ TRUMP, BIDEN, DNC

Crumbley is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing four students and injuring seven others when he opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan in 2021. He was only 15 at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Embattled U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is scheduled to testify to the House Oversight Committee Monday as calls for her resignation continue in the wake of the assassination attempt.

She has said she will not resign.

Audrey Conklin and Emmett Jones contributed to this report.

“}]]