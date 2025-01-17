FBI assistant special agent in charge who said New Orleans attack ‘not a terrorist event’ reassigned

​

The FBI assistant special agent in charge who told the media and the public the New Orleans attack was “not a terrorist event” has been reassigned, Fox News has learned.

Multiple sources tell Fox News that FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan has been temporarily reassigned following her initial press conference in which she stated: “This is not a terrorist event.”

It was terrorism.

After the original presser, the FBI put out a statement using the word “terrorism.” Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Biden also used the word “terrorism” in their statements.

No other details were offered about Duncan’s position change, but she is still with the FBI.

The FBI declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

