FBI identifies IVF clinic bomber as ‘pro-mortalist’ who opposed birth without consent

​

The man authorities say is responsible for bombing a reproductive center in Palm Springs, Calif. on Saturday has been identified as Guy Edward Bartkus.

The 25-year-old is from Twentynine Palms, Calif., authorities said during a news conference Sunday morning. He is described as a “pro-mortalist,” the New York Post reported. The car bomb he allegedly set off killed him and injured four people.

There was “no loss of any sensitive material” as a result of the bombing at the IVF clinic, an FBI Los Angeles assistant director in charge said, referring to embryos.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.