FBI investigates ‘inappropriate’ Trump shooting post by person affiliated with agency, director says

BETHEL PARK, Pa. – FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that someone affiliated with the agency is being internally investigated for posting something “totally inappropriate” about former President Trump’s assassination attempt.

Wray’s comments came while the agency’s director was testifying under oath on Wednesday on the Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the subsequent investigation into the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, asked the director whether “any FBI agents texted, emailed or expressed disappointment that Trump survived the assassination attempt or otherwise editorialized about the assassination attempt?”

Wray said he was not aware of any agents voicing inappropriate rhetoric, but there had been one instance “of an individual who posted something that I consider outrageous, totally inappropriate, and unacceptable.”

The agency’s director said the individual was referred to the FBI’s inspection division for an internal investigation.

“That individual has been referred to our inspection division, which is our sort of internal affairs investigatory arm that does the disciplinary process,” Wray said.

Wray did not specify where the post was made or the title or employment status of the individual.

Wednesday’s explosive testimony also included revelations about Crooks’ search history and details surrounding the morning of the assassination attempt on Trump.

Crooks searched for details about the John F. Kennedy shooting from his laptop and flew a drone in the area near the rally just two hours before the former president took the stage, Wray said.

Wray said his agency is still not certain how Crooks accessed the roof of the building where he took aim at Trump – but they don’t believe he used a ladder.

“We did not find the ladder at the scene,” Wray told Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. “He did buy a ladder. But the ladder was not found at the scene.”

Wray’s testimony came just one day after Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after pressure from Democrats and Republicans on failed security at the Trump rally on July 13.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI for comment.