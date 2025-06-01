FBI investigating ‘targeted terror attack’ in Boulder, Colorado, Kash Patel says

​

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a “targeted terror attack” Sunday afternoon near Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Boulder Police Department said it was responding to a report of an attack near the mall with reports of several victims.

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a statement on X. “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Witnesses who spoke with CBS said the suspect used Molotov cocktails to attack people walking for “Run for Their Lives,” a grassroot organization that facilitates global run and walk events calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Police initially evacuated three surrounding blocks and expanded the evacuation area just before 5:15 p.m.

It is unclear how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries.

Information on potential arrests has not yet been released by authorities.

Boulder police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

