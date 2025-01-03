FBI releases video showing January 2021 pipe bomb suspect planting device outside DNC, RNC offices in DC

​

The FBI on Thursday released a new video allegedly showing the Jan. 5, 2021 suspect who planted pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee offices in Washington, D.C.

Along with the video, the FBI also revealed that the suspect is believed to be about 5-foot, 7-inches tall in an effort to elicit new tips from the public ahead of the fourth anniversary of the crime.

The FBI noted that a $500,000 reward is still available for tips that lead to an arrest.

The attempted attack occurred on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but there is no clear link between the two events.

“Without being able to confirm the suspect’s identity, it is very hard to definitively establish motive,” David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office, told The Associated Press. “Therefore, it would be difficult for us to state that there is a link, although we can’t state there is not one.”

Investigators aren’t even sure if the suspect is a man or a woman.

The suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, face mask, black gloves and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes, the FBI said, adding that fewer than 25,000 pairs of the shoes were sold between August 2018 and the time of the attack.

“Based on attire, those are probably the most remarkable or distinctive feature when it comes to clothing the suspect wore,” Sundberg said. “We’re hoping that somebody might recognize that.”

The FBI has assessed over 600 tips, reviewed about 39,000 video files and conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the past four years.

The new video shows the suspect placing the first bomb near a bench outside the Democratic National Committee building just before 8 p.m.

The suspect then placed the second bomb in an alley behind the Republican National Committee building at around 8:16 p.m. and was last seen in surveillance footage two minutes later walking past a row of D.C. houses wearing a backpack that investigators believe they used to transport the pipe bombs.

“We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now,” the narrator of the FBI video said. “We’re asking you to come forward and share that information with the FBI.”

No one was hurt in the attempted attack and the bombs were rendered safe, but the FBI said it could have been deadly.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were near the DNC office before the first bomb was found on the afternoon of Jan. 6 and deactivated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.