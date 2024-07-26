FBI wants to interview Trump after assassination attempt: source

​

PITTSBURGH – The FBI is looking to interview former President Trump after he survived an assassination attempt as part of their investigation into the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, according to a federal law enforcement source.

Agents are seeking a victim impact statement, which is a routine step in such a case, the source told Fox News.

Crooks climbed on top of a building overlooking Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

He eluded law enforcement on the ground, aimed his gun at a police officer who peeked onto the rooftop and then turned and opened fire.

He fatally struck 50-year-old father of two Corey Comperatore and seriously wounded David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74.

Trump later said he had been shot in the right ear, and photos from the scene showed him with blood on the right side of his head.

The FBI is still looking into Crooks’ motive.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified on Capitol Hill this week, revealing some of the information investigators have been able to glean off of Crooks’ phone and laptop.

He was researching prior presidential assassinations and searched Google for the phrase, “how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?” on the same day he registered to attend the rally.

“Starting somewhere around July 6 or so, he became very focused on former President Trump and this rally,” he said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the FBI said the investigation into Crooks was a top priority.

“Since the day of the attack, the FBI has been consistent and clear that the shooting was an attempted assassination of former President Trump which resulted in his injury, as well as the death of a heroic father and the injuries of several other victims,” a spokesperson said.

“This was a heinous attack and the FBI is devoting enormous resources to learn everything possible about the shooter and what led to his act of violence. The FBI’s Shooting Reconstruction Team continues to examine evidence from the scene, including bullet fragments, and the investigation remains ongoing.”