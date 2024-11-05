FBI warns voters about fabricated videos aimed at Election Day deception

​

The FBI is warning voters on Tuesday about attempted deception in the 2024 election, saying that the agency has been impersonated in at least two fabricated videos aimed at shaking Americans’ confidence in the political process.

In one case, the bureau said in a Nov. 5 press release, the FBI’s name and insignia were used for a fake news clip that purported to be a terrorist warning from the agency.

“The fabricated news clip reports falsely that the FBI purportedly stated that Americans should ‘vote remotely’ due to a high terror threat at polling stations,” the FBI wrote. “This video is not authentic and does not accurately represent the current threat posture or polling location safety.”

Another bogus video claiming to be from the agency alleged that the management of five prisons in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona “rigged inmate voting and colluded with a political party,” the FBI said.

RUSSIA REMAINS ‘ACTIVE THREAT’ IN INFLUENCING 2024 ELECTION, LIKELY TO FOCUS ON SWING STATES: US OFFICIALS

“Election integrity is among our highest priorities, and the FBI is working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to election threats and protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote,” the agency wrote. “Attempts to deceive the public with false content about FBI threat assessments and activities aim to undermine our democratic process and erode trust in the electoral system.”

The Department of Justice told Fox News that Attorney General Merrick Garland would be receiving his daily morning threats briefing from the FBI and be briefed on developments throughout the day by his law enforcement and national security teams. He also planned to stop by the FBI’s National Election Command Post for updates.

DOCUMENTS REVEAL RUSSIA’S INITIAL ‘PEACE DEAL’ EQUATED TO THE SURRENDER OF UKRAINE: REPORT

The warning comes a day after the bureau and the Intelligence Community (IC) highlighted efforts by foreign adversaries, particularly Russia and Iran, to sow distrust among Americans in the electoral process.

“The Intelligence Community (IC) has been observing foreign adversaries, particularly Russia, conducting additional influence operations intended to undermine public confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections and stoke divisions among Americans,” the statement read. “The IC expects these activities will intensify through Election Day and in the coming weeks, and that foreign influence narratives will focus on swing states.”

FBI THWARTS MAN’S ALLEGED PLAN TO ATTACK NASHVILLE POWER GRID WITH EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE

Russian entities have been manufacturing videos and fabricating news stories designed to make Americans question the legitimacy of the election and to depict Americans as using violence against each other over political differences, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said Monday.

Russian operatives allegedly fabricated a video in which an individual alleged election fraud in Arizona that involved fake overseas ballots and manipulating voter rolls to favor Vice President Kamala Harris. The Arizona secretary has refuted these claims, according to the agency.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These videos “risk inciting violence, including against election officials,” the ODNI said.

The FBI, along with ODNI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also said that Iran has “conducted malicious cyber activities to compromise former President Trump’s campaign.”

They noted that Iran is determined to seek revenge against certain U.S. officials that it deems responsible for the death of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force Commander Qasem Solemani in January 2020.

“It has repeatedly highlighted former President Donald Trump among its priority targets for retribution,” the statement read.

Fox News’ David Spunt contributed to this report.