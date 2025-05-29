FBI’s Kash Patel vows ‘definitive answer’ on top Jan 6 question and more top headlines

​

1. FBI’s Kash Patel said findings on Jan. 6 may ‘surprise and shock’ Americans

2. Federal court rejects Trump’s authority to impose worldwide tariffs

3. Elon Musk officially steps down from DOGE

RACIAL QUOTA? – DOJ launches probe into Chicago mayor’s Black hiring comments amid backlash. Continue reading …

UNDER REVIEW – State Department now scrutinizing all visa holders associated with Harvard. Continue reading …

CHRISLEY FREEDOM – Trump pardons reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley: what to know. Continue reading …

UNDER FIRE – Defense argues crash expert changed presentation and may get $400K from state. Continue reading …

STAR WITNESS FEARS – Celebrities are reportedly lawyering up to avoid taking the stand in Diddy trial. Continue reading …

WINDING DOWN – Elite university permanently shuts down DEI office amid higher education shifts. Continue reading …

BEHIND-THE-SCENES – Jill Biden aide was despised, led White House ‘loyalty police,’ new book says. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN – Marco Rubio unveils sweeping and ‘aggressive’ crackdown on Chinese student visas. Continue reading …

NORTHERN EXPOSURE – Lone GOP senator joins Democrats in diplomatic mission to Canada to ease tensions. Continue reading …

CREDIBILITY CRISIS – Media embraced Biden White House’s ‘cheap fakes’ narrative leading up to ill-fated debate. Continue reading …

TALK IS CHEAP – CNN’s Phillip says Dems must ditch some ‘sacred cows’ to win back male voters. Continue reading …

‘VERY SCARED OF HIM’ – Freed hostage says Hamas captors feared Trump, ‘wanted’ Harris to win. Continue reading …

HINDSIGHT 2020 – Pete Buttigieg reveals the top things that Democrats got wrong since losing election. Continue reading …

SENS. WARREN, SHEEHY – Pentagon wastes billions with its repair rules. We’re working to stop it. Continue reading …

SEN. JEANNE SHAHEEN – If Trump wants a Ukraine deal, he should reread his own book. Continue reading …

TOOTH TOXINS – Some say ‘Ozempic teeth’ may be side effect of weight-loss medications. Continue reading …

SECRET’S OUT – Victoria’s Secret shuts down website, in-store services over ‘incident.’ Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on country classics and patriotic practices. Take the quiz here …

BEST BITES – West Coast classic crowned America’s favorite burger chain. Continue reading …

TRASH TO TREASURE – One mom finds joy in discarded surprises. See video …

STEPHEN MILLER – Trump admin wants to create the strongest immigration system in US history. See video …

SEN. TED CRUZ – Left’s reaction to Elon Musk reveals its hypocrisy. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today’s in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out …



What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

