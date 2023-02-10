Feces smeared all over home of California official in wealthy beach town: police

​

Police in California are investigating after a city official woke up to find the outside of her home covered in feces left there by an unknown individual.

The Laguna Beach Police Department said in a press release that they received a call around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday from the home of City Manager Shohreh Dupuis and found “feces or sewage smeared around the property.”

Police believe the act of vandalism in the affluent coastal town happened overnight and posted photos from the scene showing presumably human excrement on the house, in the front yard, on the mailbox, in planters, on the stairs and on the walkway adjacent to the home.

“This is a shocking personal attack on our city manager at her residence,” Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen said. “It is criminal conduct that will be investigated immediately and thoroughly.”

The press release stated that the home is considered city property since the city owns half of the home, while Dupuis owns the other half which is part of her employment contract.

“Her job is hard enough without the added stress and anxiety that this type of attack creates,” Whalen added. ” She doesn’t deserve this disrespect, and I fully expect our community to rally around her.”

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert says the department is “actively investigating.”

“We urge anyone with information about the vandalism to come forward to identify the suspect in this cruel act, which is uncharacteristic of our community,” Calvert said.

Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to call Laguna Beach Police at (949) 497-0701.

Laguna Beach, a town with a median household income of roughly $128,000 according to Data USA, sits in Orange County, California which despite historically being one of the safer areas in California has not been immune to the crime spike that has been seen in other areas across the state.