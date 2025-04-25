Federal agents raid home of judge and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Federal agents raid home of judge

2. Trump’s order on election integrity gets blocked

3. Top prospect goes unselected in NFL Draft’s 1st round

MAJOR HEADLINES

2020 VISION – Tim Walz tries to criticize Trump admin, immediately reminded of his own legacy. Continue reading …

ON THE ROCKS – What Karen Read added to her alcoholic drinks takes center stage in retrial. Continue reading …

GOOD SAMARITANS – Heroic bystanders rescue kidnapped mother, young children in dramatic video. Continue reading …

STARS AND GRIPES – National anthem performance before Stanley Cup playoff game sparks outrage with fans. Continue reading …

‘MY FELLOW AMERICANS’ – NFL icon reads ‘message’ from Trump at the Draft — drawing the ire of one team’s fans. Continue reading …

POLITICS

HIGH PRAISE – Trump admin cheers key South American ally for making move to cut off Iran’s terror reach. Continue reading …

TRADE TACTICS – China weighs exempting some goods from US tariffs as economic fallout looms. Continue reading …

BOWING OUT – Florida Dem announces switch to no party affiliation. Continue reading …

PARKED PUPILS – Blue state floats plan to allow homeless students to sleep in their cars amid housing crisis. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘ABSOLUTELY SICK’ – Parents file federal complaints after school forces 11-year-olds to take explicit health survey. Continue reading …

‘RETAKE THE FLAG’ – Dem Michigan Sen tells party stop being ‘weak and woke.’ Continue reading …

‘PRETTY DISTRAUGHT’ – High school senior refused graduation over mandatory LGBT ‘inclusive’ health class. Continue reading …

CALM WATERS – Top banking CEO predicts Trump trade agreements could help ease volatile markets. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHRISTIAN HARDMAN – I work for eBay, businesses need Congress’ help to fight the scourge of retail crime. Continue reading …

DR ALLAN JOSEPHSON – My university fired me over my views. Now it’s paying the price. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘WTF WAS THAT’ – Black national anthem divides fans before NFL Draft. Continue reading …

‘CLEAR SHIFT’ – Suspected CEO assassin in court as ex-federal prosecutor notes different feds approach. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Why is Dick Durbin bowing out of the Senate? Why is this young man fighting his school? Take the quiz here …

SKIP THE DMV – Need REAL ID in a hurry? Here are some alternative options. Continue reading …

GLOBAL DESSERT TREND – Woman goes viral for sampling a chocolate bar. See video …

WATCH

NEWT GINGRICH – Putin believes he can ‘talk and fight.’ See video …

RAYMOND ARROYO – AOC has bigger crowds than Beyonce at this point. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

