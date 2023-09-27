Federal air marshal arrested in Florida for allegedly pushing and injuring girlfriend

​

A Lakeland, Florida, federal air marshal was arrested over the weekend after allegedly pushing his girlfriend against a door as she tried to leave during an argument.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Fernando Gonzalez has been charged with battery domestic violence.

Deputies were dispatched to a Lakeland residence at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in response to a domestic incident.

When deputies arrived, the victim, Gonzalez’s girlfriend, reported she was pushed against a door in the home by her boyfriend.

Deputies allege the girlfriend had a small cut mark on her left wrist that had a little bit of bleeding.

Gonzalez denied the allegations to deputies.

In the affidavit, deputies said the victim’s description of what occurred remained consistent throughout the investigation, while Gonzalez’s was not consistent and changed several times.

“We expect better from a law enforcement officer,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. ” We have notified the Air Marshal’s office of this arrest.”

Gonzalez was taken into custody and transported to the Polk County Jail after the incident.