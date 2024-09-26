Feds seize Eric Adams’ phone after NYC mayor’s indictment

​

FBI agents raided New York City’s mayoral mansion Thursday morning in a predawn raid hours before a federal indictment on campaign corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams became public.

Federal prosecutors allege the 64-year-old illegally received foreign and corporate campaign donations for a decade in exchange for influence. Adams countered with a video statement saying any charges filed against him would be “entirely false, based on lies,” and insinuated that his criticism of the Biden administration’s disastrous border policies made him a target for retaliation.

“The federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief,” he said. “I put the people of New York before party and politics.”

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS INDICTED

Sources said agents seized the mayor’s phone during the morning operation, although it was not immediately clear whether Adams was at Gracie Mansion when they arrived.

They did not arrest Adams, according to his lawyer, Alex Spiro.

The alleged fraud also sucked in more public funding for the mayor’s campaign under a program that supplements small-dollar donations with matching grants of up to $2,000 supported by taxpayers, according to the indictment. According to court documents, a donation of just $250 from an individual could send a candidate up to $2,000 in “matching funds” from taxpayers. It happened so frequently that Adams allegedly received $10 million from the program.

On top of campaign donations, Adams allegedly received other perks like free flights on Turkish Airlines to destinations in Europe and Asia, free hotel stays and free high-end meals. In one instance, he allegedly asked about flying to Chile’s Easter Island on a Turkish jet – but he couldn’t because it did not offer a route connecting New York and the South American country.

In some cases, he is accused of creating a fake paper trail to make it look like items had been paid for, and he is accused of deleting text messages to and from co-conspirators about the purported scam.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, called the fake paper trail “just a clumsy cover-up.”

READ THE INDICTMENT:

“Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams’ phone (again),” Adams’ lawyer told The Associated Press. “They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in.”

But court documents allege a long history of public corruption. As far back as 2016, Adams allegedly began accepting luxurious travel perks in secret, according to the indictment.

ADAMS OFFICE LASHES OUT AT FBI EMPLOYEE WHO MIGHT HAVE ‘IMPROPERLY LEAKED DETAILS’ OF CORRUPTION PROBE

In a series of free or “heavily discounted” trips overseas, Adams visited India, France, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Nepal and China, according to the filing. In all, he and his entourage allegedly paid around $2,300 for flights that should have cost $66,000. He sometimes allegedly flew hours off course to transfer at Instanbul and save money when he could have flown somewhere direct in far less time.

Federal prosecutors allege he was given free yacht rides, driven around in luxury cars and got free stays at hotels like the Four Seasons and St. Regis.

Then he illegally failed to disclose the trips and perks on annual disclosure forms, according to prosecutors.

WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams calls pending federal charges ‘entirely false’

At one point, an Adams staffer allegedly pushed back at a Turkish national’s attempt to give donations through an American straw-donor of Turkish descent.

“I think he wouldn’t get involved in such games,” the staffer said, according to court documents. “They might cause a big stink later on…but I’ll ask anyways.”

The staffer later discussed the logistics of a $100,000 donation, according to the indictment.

David Gelman, a New Jersey-based defense attorney and legal surrogate for the Trump campaign, said the feds were likely serving a warrant to seize data on the mayor’s devices.

But he also questioned the case against Adams.

“The question is, is it politically motivated?” he said. “It’s possible. The DOJ has shown over the last 3.5 years that they are weaponized.”

Adams blasted the feds for what he described as a pressure campaign designed to make him look guilty and undermine his credibility.

WATCH: Federal agents enter Gracie Mansion following an indictment against Mayor Eric Adams

FBI RAIDS HOME OF NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS’ CHIEF FUNDRAISER BRIANNA SUGGS, SOURCE SAYS

“Just this past week, they searched the home of our new police commissioner looking for documents for 20 years ago, just one week after he joined my administration,” he said. “Enough. I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit.”

He insisted that he is innocent and argued against calls for his resignation.

“Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case,” he said. “I can also understand how everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while facing accusations. But I have been facing these lies for month, since I began to speak out for all of you and their investigation started, yet the city has continued to improve. Make no mistake, you elected me to lead this city, and lead it I will.”

Details of the indictment were expected to be made public later Thursday morning.

“We have no idea of the charges or accusations but Adams and his legal team have been well aware that the indictment was coming down,” Gelman said. “Nobody knows if they have cooperated but if the Feds have a person in their crosshairs, they don’t miss.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal agents have conducted a series of raids targeting Adams’ inner circle in recent weeks, including the new police commissioner, the commissioner he replaced, and other top aides in the mayor’s office and from his campaign.

The FBI has reportedly been looking into whether Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government and other entities to raise funds. Some New York officials have also been probed over potential investigations into contacts with China.

The mayor is now accused of one count of conspiracy to receive campaign contributions from foreign nationals and commit wire fraud and bribery, one count of wire fraud, two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals, and one count of soliciting and accepting a bribe.

Adams could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.