Female middle school monitor had sex with teen who hit her up for vapes, cash: police

A female employee in a Pennsylvania school allegedly groped a teenage student during an in-school suspension, which continued throughout the day and with “sexual activity” in her car that evening, police said.

Megan Carlisle, 37, also allegedly sent explicit pictures and videos of herself to the 15-year-old student and his 16-year-old friend, Northwest Regional Police said in a press release.

Her alleged sexual escapades with an underage student happened while she was employed as a paraprofessional and in-school-suspension monitor in the Elizabethtown Area School District in Lancaster County, which has since fired her.

After Carlisle allegedly “engaged in sexual activity” with the victim in her car on April 28, she sent him $20 via Cash App for food, the student reportedly told police, according to FOX 43. He also reportedly asked her for vape pods, which she allegedly bought for him the next day.

“The investigation also discovered the images and videos made by Carlisle have been sent and shared to an unknown number of other students in Elizabethtown School,” the Northwest Regional police said in a press release.

Police believe there are a “large number of victims” in this case and searched her car, home and cellphone, as the investigation continues.

As it stands now, Carlisle faces charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault and dissemination of sexual materials to a minor.

She’s currently held in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail.

The school district issued a statement to news outlets after her arrest on May 25.

“The Elizabethtown Area School District is aware of the charges filed against Megan Carlisle, former paraprofessional at the high school, for alleged sexual misconduct,” the district said. “While we do not generally make it our practice to comment on personnel or legal matters, we believe this situation necessitates a statement.

“As such, we are sharing the following information: Ms. Carlisle is no longer employed by the school. The District fully cooperated with local law enforcement on their investigation. We will have no further comments on this matter as it will be adjudicated in the courts.”

The school district was first made aware of the allegations on May 3 and reported them to police, as well as Childline, a hotline for child abuse.