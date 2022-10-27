Fetterman appears at rally with Dave Matthews day after debate, says ‘it was not easy’

​

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally with musician Dave Matthews on Wednesday, less than one day after his only debate with Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The rally in Pittsburgh came a day after Oz and Fetterman and faced off in a highly-anticipated exchange. During the broadcast, Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, said in his opening remarks that he might miss words during the Tuesday debate due to his ongoing auditory processing recovery.

“[The debate] was not easy after having a stroke after 5 months,” Fetterman told supporters Wednesday. “In fact, I don’t think that’s done before in American political history before actually.”

Throughout the debate, the lieutenant governor repeatedly failed to complete his thoughts and found himself unable to express ideas clearly. On Wednesday, Fetterman said his campaign raised more than $2 million in the hours after.

FETTERMAN STUMBLES DURING DEBATE WHEN QUESTIONED ABOUT FLIP-FLOP ON SUPPORTING FRACKING

In front of his supporters in Pittsburgh, he characterized Oz as a “fraud” who has “made millions of dollars scamming people” during his time on television where he provided millions of viewers with what critics characterized as questionable medical advice.

“That man has no core and he will do anything for a buck, say anything for a vote,” he said.

During Tuesday’s debate, Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, ignored Fetterman’s health challenges throughout the debate, instead focusing on his opponent’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. Democrats seized on a comment Oz made about abortion that seemed to suggest that the decision should be left to women, doctors and local politicians.

Oz insists he supports three exceptions — for rape, for incest and to protect the life of the mother. When pressed Tuesday night, he suggested he opposes South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham‘s bill to impose a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks because it would allow the federal government to dictate the law to states.

“There should not be involvement from the federal government in how states decide their abortion decisions,” Oz said. “As a physician, I’ve been in the room when there are some difficult conversations happening. I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all. I want women doctors, local political leaders, letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive, to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves.”

On Wednesday, Fetterman doubled down on his support to codify Roe V. Wade.

“He’s such a rare kind of person because he’s a real person,” Matthews said after being introduced on stage. “He’s a working man and he works for working people.”

“He’s an incredible inspiration and boy I hope we get it right,” he added before launching into his music set.

Fetterman, currently Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, has received endorsements from President Biden and former President Obama.

“So when the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line, I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians,” Obama said in a 30-second video supporting Fetterman.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris as well as The Associated Press to contributed to this report.