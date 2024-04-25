Fifth arrest made in connection to murdered Kansas moms who disappeared without a trace

​

As Oklahoma authorities continue their investigation into the deaths of 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley, an additional arrest was made on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) confirmed in a press release that 31-year-old Paul Grice was arrested and booked into the Texas County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

Price’s arrest came after four additional suspects were previously arrested in connection to the deaths of Butler and Kelley, who disappeared without a trace on March 30.

The two Kansas mom’s bodies were discovered in rural Texas County in Oklahoma and were identified and quickly identified by authorities.

The pair were last seen on March 30 heading to pick up their children before their car was found abandoned near the Oklahoma-Kansas border, with foul play suspected, police said.

The OSBI announced on April 13 that Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44, were taken into custody.

The four belonged to a religiously affiliated anti-government group called “God’s Misfits,” Fox News Digital previously reported. It was unclear if Grice was involved in the safe anti-government group.

All four of the suspects were booked into the Texas County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, OSBI said in a news release.

Adams, one of the women arrested, is reportedly the grandmother of Butler’s children.

Court records revealed that Adams was involved in a custody dispute with Butler’s children. The children’s father is in a rehabilitation facility.

The document said the custody battle involving Butler began in February 2019 “with many hearings and court appearances” and in the weeks leading up to her death, “motions were filed requesting extended visitation for Butler.”

Records showed that Butler was allowed supervised visits with her children.

Kelley was the court-ordered supervisor accompanying Butler to pick up her children on the morning of March 30 – the day the two moms disappeared.

Court documents revealed that the OSBI obtained a warrant to search Adams’ phone on April 1. Searches performed on the device allegedly included “taser pain level,” gun shops, prepaid cellular phones and “how to get someone out of [your] house.”

A search of local gun shops later showed that Adams had purchased five stun guns on March 23.

Fox News has reached out to the OSBI for comment.

