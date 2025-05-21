Fifth escaped inmate from New Orleans jail recaptured after days on the run

​

The fifth of 10 inmate escapees who fled a New Orleans jail has been recaptured, authorities said Tuesday.

Corey Boyd, who was briefly spotted last Friday hours after the jailbreak, was taken into custody, the Louisiana State Police said.

Boyd, 19, was captured in New Orleans. He is accused of killing Brandon Fees during a car burglary in 2024.

“Boyd will ultimately be transported to a secure state facility outside of the area and booked for Simple Escape,” the state police said in a Facebook post.

Boyd was originally jailed for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and threatening a public official.

The 10 inmates escaped the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility on Friday night, which was recorded on the jail’s surveillance footage. Authorities said they crawled through a hole hidden behind a toilet, scaled and then hopped the jail’s barbed wire fence and then ran across the highway into a neighborhood before changing clothes.

Five other inmates are still at large:

Lenton J. Vanburen Jr., 26, faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband in prison.

Jermaine Donald, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft and multiple drug counts.

Sterling Williams, 33, a maintenance worker at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of principal to simple escape and malfeasance in office, according to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office.

Williams said an inmate threatened to shank him if he refused to help with the coordinated escape.

Fox News Digital’s Peter D’Abrosca and Stephanie Price contributed to this report.