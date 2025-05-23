Fifth suspected New Orleans accomplice arrested for allegedly aiding inmates in jailbreak

​

A fifth civilian was arrested on Thursday for allegedly helping two of the 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16.

Casey Smith, 30, is accused of helping two fugitives immediately after the jailbreak by transporting them to multiple locations.

According to a release from the New Orleans Police Department, she admitted to moving the escapees alongside Cortnie Harris, 31, who was arrested earlier this week.

Smith’s alleged involvement with the escapees was revealed amid an investigation conducted by the NOPD’s Special Operations Division Tactical II team, which uncovered evidence that linked Smith to the fugitives.

Authorities say she helped transport at least two of the escapees to multiple locations in the hours following their breakout.

Officers located Smith at a residence in the city’s Third District, where she was taken in for questioning. During the interview, Smith admitted to aiding in the transport of the escapees alongside Harris, police said.

Smith was arrested and booked for accessory after the fact to simple escape.

Anyone with information relevant to this ongoing multi-agency investigation is encouraged to contact law enforcement. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.