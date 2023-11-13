Fire closes portion of 10 freeway in downtown Los Angeles indefinitely, Newsom calls for state of emergency

​

A portion of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles has been shut down in both directions indefinitely after a fire broke out under a bridge early Saturday morning, according to officials.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has also issued a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to help with cleanup.

“The state is mobilizing resources and taking steps to ensure any necessary repairs are completed as soon as possible to minimize the impact on those traveling in and around Los Angeles,” Governor Newsom posted on X in his proclamation of a State of Emergency in Los Angeles.

Officials also urged residents to avoid the area, expect major delays and seek alternate routes to events in the downtown area.

“I-10 will be FULLY CLOSED until further notice between the East LA Connector and Alameda St. due to a fire that damaged the freeway.” said CalTrans in a statement on X.

The fire was first reported just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East 14th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The first pallet yard was approximately 40,000 square feet and was fully engulfed by flames, including multiple trailers, authorities said.

According to authorities, over 100 firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to authorities.