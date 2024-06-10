Firefighters battle Miami apartment blaze after finding person with gunshot wound inside

​

Firefighters in Miami were battling a blaze that broke out in an apartment building where a gunshot victim was found Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The 3-alarm fire started at the Temple Court Apartments in downtown Miami, the Miami Fire Department said. The fire spread quickly through the common area of the roof and multiple crews were on scene working to extinguish the flames.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building, where fire officials said one person was found shot. The victim was taken to a hospital.

No further details about the gunshot victim’s condition were immediately available.

VIRGINIA HOME EXPLOSION INTENTIONALLY CAUSED BY HOMEOWNER IN 2023: OFFICIALS

Firefighters rescued several people who were trapped inside the burning building, including some from their balconies. About 50 people were evacuated from the scene.

Mayor Francis Suarez said the blaze was the first 3-alarm fire in Miami in 25 years.

“A fire of this magnitude is extremely dangerous,” Suarez said, adding that over 40 units of the Miami Fire Department were deployed to fight the flames.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital in stable condition. No information about injuries to any residents were immediately available as the situation remained ongoing.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No details about what caused the fire were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Fox News’ Heather Lacy contributed to this report.