Firefighters rescue dog that was in frozen pond for 20 minutes

A dog was rescued from a frozen pond in Massachusetts over the weekend, and firefighters have photos to prove it.

Crews with the Wareham Fire Department responded to Bartlett Pond near Barker Road in the Red Brook Wildlife Management area at 7:19 a.m. Saturday after the dog was reported in the water in subzero temperatures.

Assistant Chief Mark Rogers observed the dog struggling in the water at least 150 feet from the shore when he arrived.

“The crew of Engine 1, Captain Micky Bird, along with Firefighters Chris Barrasso, Chris Callinan and Alex Estes quickly deployed onto the ice, rescuing the dog,” a Facebook post states.

After Wareham EMS stabilized Dakota, the dog was seen warming up in a rescue vehicle. It is believed Dakota was in the icy water for 20 minutes.

The dog was taken to an area veterinarian for further treatment. The agency says the dog is in good condition and will recover fully.

The Wareham Police Department, Wareham Department of Natural Resources and Wareham EMS Local 2895 assisted with the rescue.

No word on whether Dakota’s owner has been located.