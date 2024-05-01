First look at Charlotte house where shootout left 4 officers dead, 4 others injured

​

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New photos taken by Fox News Digital show the devastation left in the wake of the deadly shootout in Charlotte, North Carolina, that left four law enforcement officers dead and four others injured.

The brick home was badly damaged in the gunfight. Photos show the entire front of the home busted open, exposing the inside. Debris is scattered all throughout the front yard.

The shootout happened Monday afternoon. It began when a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for firearm possession by a convicted felon. Police said suspect Terry Clark Hughes Jr., 39, opened fire on officers from the second floor of the Galway Drive home. He also fired at officers from the front and back of the house. Hughes died at the scene, police said.

Officials said more than 100 rounds were fired in the shootout. Law enforcement, including 12 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officers returned fire at the house.

Investigators told Fox News Digital that they are still sorting through evidence at the scene.

So far, investigators have discovered an AR-15 rifle, a 40-caliber handgun, ammo and magazines in the residence after they responded to the scene.

The four fallen officers have been identified as Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. Weeks Jr; North Carolina Department of Adult Correction (NCDAC) Officers Sam Poloche and William “Alden” Elliot, who were members of a USMS Fugitive Task Force; and CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer.

Officer Christopher Tolley, an 18-year CMPD veteran, underwent surgery. He was in stable condition, CMPD said.

Officer Michael Giglio, a 3-year CMPD veteran, was treated for gunshot wound injuries at the hospital and released Monday.

Officer Jack Blowers has been with CMPD for one year. He was also treated for gunshot wound injuries at the hospital and was discharged Monday.

Officer Justin Campbell has been with CMPD since 2023. He was treated for a broken foot and was released Monday, CMPD said.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings gave an emotional update.

“What I’ll say is that our system is not completely where it needs to be, but… I really think we’re overwhelmed. We’re overwhelmed in the court system. Our district attorney is overwhelmed with the docket that we see within Charlotte-Mecklenburg, and I don’t have an answer for that,” Jennings said.

Jennings said it is unclear if the gunshots came from more than one suspect, and police are still working to determine if there was a second shooter and whether any additional charges will be filed.

Two female persons of interest — including one 17-year-old juvenile — who were in the house at the time of the shooting were taken into custody Monday afternoon and are fully cooperating with police.

“As more and more comes out about this incident, not only when you see how brave they were,” USMS Director Ron Davis said Tuesday. “You will see examples of their courage and bravery. Let there be no mistake. They represent the best of us. They are truly America’s finest, and it’s just an honor to serve with them.”