Florida 3-year-old shoots herself in hand with loaded gun while relative is glued to football game: video

​

An in-home security camera captured the shocking moment a 3-year-old in Florida wandered over to a loaded gun and shot herself while her relative was preoccupied watching a football game on his laptop.

The incident in the Goulds, Florida, home captured the child walking over to a couch and hoisting herself up before grabbing the loaded handgun and accidentally shooting herself.

Miami-Dade County police said in a press release that her relative, 23-year-old Orlando Young, was supposed to be watching the toddler, but instead was engrossed in the football game.

FLORIDA TEACHER, DISNEY EMPLOYEES AMONG 219 ARRESTED IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING OPERATION: AUTHORITIES

Young is seen on the security camera pacing the living room and celebrating the game while holding a laptop, without noticing the girl had discovered his handgun.

Moments after picking up the handgun, it discharges into her hand.

Panic quickly ensues as Young looks up and rushes over to the tot to check her injury with other people dashing into the room.

Police say that family quickly took the young girl to the hospital, where she was treated for her wound.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said that upon further investigation, they arrested and charged Young for child neglect with great bodily harm.