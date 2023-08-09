Florida 911 call reveals ‘screaming’ after boy, 6, falls off roller coaster: ‘He’s bleeding’

​

Florida officials released the 911 call placed when a 6-year-old boy fell off a roller coaster in Kissimmee.

The incident happened at Kissimmee’s Fun Spot amusement park’s Galaxy Spin ride on Aug. 3 in the afternoon, according to FOX 35. An incident report from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office states that the child may have fallen either 15 feet or 30 feet, depending on where he fell from.

“The child fell off the ride. Right now we have him on the floor. They’re screaming. We’re trying our best not to move them,” a caller told the 911 operator.

Describing the child’s injuries, the caller said “He’s bleeding from his lip and the top corner of his head is very swollen. And um, I believe something with his hip, but I’m not too sure.”

The child was found about 20 feet beneath the roller coaster’s track “with traumatic injuries,” according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue Department.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the department is investigating the incident, adding the ride is closed.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he is still being treated.

Fun Spot America, which operates the amusement park, said “an unfortunate incident happened on the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster that resulted in a child being injured.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery,” the park said. “The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident.”

“The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues. They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards.”

The Galaxy Spin is a mouse-style roller coaster taking riders through tight turns, with carts seating up to four people.