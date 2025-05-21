Florida activist calls for Satanology banners at public schools citing First Amendment

​

T. Chaz Stevens, founder of the religion he calls “Satanology,” is calling for Brevard Public Schools to display banners at five high schools in Brevard County, Florida.

The Florida activist, who runs REVOLT boot camp, is seeking to place banners promoting what he calls the Church of Satanology and Perpetual Soirée at Heritage High School, Melbourne High School, Palm Bay Magnet High School, Rockledge High School and Viera High School.

Stevens is requesting that the school district put up banners promoting Satanology after noticing a Trinity Church banner hanging on the fence outside the football stadium at Palm Bay Magnet High School in Melbourne, Florida.

In an interview with Fox News, Stevens also stated that he is seeking to advertise Satanology on the electronic signs.

“They have an electronic sign and on the electronic sign: Palm Bay Magnet High School thanks the church. So we’re going to ask today, the school board, to put us up. Not only the banners on the chain link fence, but also on the electronic billboards,” Stevens said.

The activist raised a similar complaint in Broward County, Florida, which resulted in the removal of similar banners at public schools.

“I am not a lawyer but I have filed pro se court cases in federal court against Broward County school districts,” he explained. “Where Broward County did basically the same kind of thing and while I lost in court—but unexpectedly, Broward County revised—because of my efforts—Broward County revised their policy and has taken down the church banners on the chain link fence.”

The banner Stevens is seeking to display promotes the religion he founded, the “Ministry of Chaz the Bropostle and his Bro-Minions,” and contains the motto, “Satan loves the First Amendment.”

When asked if he is pursuing freedom for all religions or to display his own banner only, Stevens responded that the First Amendment says, “‘All or none.’ So it’s everyone or no one. But they have a third case, what they are doing right now, which is ‘some.'”

He continues, “What I want is the separation of Church and State. No banners on the chain link fence. But if they’re going to allow some, they’ve got to put me up.”

The Trinity Church of Melbourne uses the high school as its location and displays its hours of service on an electronic sign as well as on a banner on the school’s fence. Stevens states that he views the banner as an advertisement and that the school created what he describes as a “limited public forum” when the banner was displayed.

Stevens’ website lists his recent projects as the “Satan or Silence” project, “In God We Trust” posters, “10 Commandments” posters, and a campaign to “ban Bibles” in all 63 Florida school districts.

When asked if he has activist projects for other religions or solely Christianity, Stevens responded, “We’ve had a problem with Christianity being the majority voice throughout our entire history.”

“The great majority of America self-describes as Christians,” he said. “The powerful majority voice by great numbers are the Christians.”

“And when you look at the church banners that are going up, these aren’t church banners for Islam. These aren’t church banners for Wiccans. These aren’t church banners for the Druids. If the Druids were doing this I’d be going after the Druids. The people that are doing this are Christians.”

Fox News reached out to Brevard County School District but has yet to receive a response.