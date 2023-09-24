Florida alligator spotted with ‘body in his mouth’

​

A 13-foot alligator was killed by Florida officials after it was reportedly seen carrying human remains on Friday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to an area near 134th Avenue North and 121st Street in Ridgecrest, Florida, on Friday after getting reports of a body in the waterway, according to FOX 13.

With help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was “humanely killed.” Blood could be seen near the alligator.

A witness told Spectrum Bay News 9 that he could see a body in the alligator’s mouth.

“I could tell there was a body in his mouth, so I started recording,” JaMarcus Bullard said. “I came down to the fire department and reported it to them.”

Terri Williams, who was visiting the area when the incident happened, said she was shocked to see an alligator.

“I would’ve never dreamt that an alligator would be in this area,” Williams said. “Of course, I know there’s a lake across the street, and I know about the lake in Taylor Park, but not in this neighborhood. No, I would have never thought that.”

The sheriff’s office didn’t release additional information about the incident.