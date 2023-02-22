Florida amusement park ride stops midair while carriages flip with unbelted riders: ‘Can’t trust it anymore’

​

An amusement park ride at the Florida State Fair in Tampa stopped midair on Feb. 17 while carriages were flipping.

The ride, called the “Enterprise,” uses momentum to keep riders inside the carriage and on their seats while using no restraints, according to FOX 13.

On Feb. 17, the ride stalled, leaving passengers stuck in midair while some of the carriages were flipping. The malfunction didn’t cause any injuries.

“Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God,” a woman can be heard saying while watching the ride stall.

Brandi Freymuller, the individual who recorded the video, said that she was scared that kids were going to fall out.

“I was originally live on TikTok, but I had to stop it, because I was afraid of one of the kids falling out,” Freymuller said. “There’s no seat belt, no harnesses…the ride is meant to keep you on with gravity, because there’s nothing keeping them in the car. We thought they were going to fall out.”

Freymuller said that she may not ever go on the ride again.

“We have Busch Gardens, it’s not set up every other week. We can’t trust it anymore, that was my favorite ride,” Freymuller said.

One person on Facebook who said she was on the ride while it stalled said the experience was “an absolute nightmare.”

“It’s hard to explain the feeling of fear that took over us today. The ride pictured malfunctioned on us, leaving us stuck in midair upside down, no seat belts with gaps big enough to lose grip and fall. We were hanging on for dear life to the bars as they got us down, without knowing what was to come. I truly can’t describe how it felt to see your life flash before your eyes. God was definitely with us. I’m definitely holding my baby closer tonight,” she said.

Frank Zaitshik, owner of Wade Shows & Midway, which operates the ride, said that safety mechanisms were activated.

“Late this afternoon, the Enterprise was operating, and the safety mechanisms were activated, which caused the ride to shut down as designed. We swiftly began exiting guests from the ride, in the most safe and timely manner. All safety and emergency protocols were followed. A thorough inspection will be conducted into what triggered the safety mechanisms. Out of an abundance of caution, the ride will remain closed for the remainder of the Fair,” Zaitshik said.