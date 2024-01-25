Florida anger management therapist arrested after allegedly shooting, killing homeless man

​

A Florida therapist who specializes in anger management has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man before stashing the body in the back seat of a hatchback vehicle, according to authorities.

The DeLand Police Department said officers respondent to reports at about 7 a.m. on Jan. 18, that an “elderly man” was cleaning up blood from the front yard of a residence, because “he killed someone.”

The caller told police the man placed the body in his car and drove away before returning to the scene a bit later.

A woman then called and said someone was murdered and that the “perpetrator” was at her front door, before hanging up with the 911 dispatcher.

Charging documents reviewed by Fox News Digital show the caller identified the “older white guy” as Travis, who was later identified as 46-year-old Travis McBride of DeLand. The caller also said McBride was the person who killed a “dude named Clint,” who was identified as 51-year-old Clinton Dorsey.

During the investigation, police noticed a large amount of water drying up on the roadway that came from a property on Frankfort Avenue in DeLand. The officers also spotted a spent 9mm shell casing on the easement, nearly 10 feet from the driveway. Police said next to the casing were “several red in color droplets of what appeared to be blood.”

The female witness who contacted police claimed McBride showed up at her house on Jan. 17 looking for Dorsey, who McBride claimed “put glass in a jar for [McBride’s] dogs” to harm them, according to the arrest affidavit. McBride allegedly said he was going to kill Dorsey, who was described as a homeless guy who lives in the woods across from the witness’s house.

The witness also told detectives the shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. that night, adding she heard eight to nine shots fired. The next morning, the witness said, McBride appeared at her house and allegedly threatened her, telling her not to contact police.

Investigators conducted several other interviews and reviewed surveillance footage from the scene.

During one interview, a local transient allegedly told detectives he saw what he believed to be “bloody clothing” in a dumpster at a nearby car wash on E. New York Avenue.

Police canvassed the area but said they did not locate bloody clothing. However, police said they found an unspent 9mm round with a shell casing that appeared to be the same color as the one found at the scene.

Police also saw a parked vehicle on the south side of the business.

When detectives approached the red Nissan Versa hatchback, which belongs to McBride, they saw a white bucket with papers inside, a black backpack, a blue fleece blanket and what appeared to be a body in the back seat.

Officers opened the rear hatch trunk in an attempt to render aid to the individual, but the man was already dead.

Police said McBride and Dorsey knew each other and had an ongoing dispute.

According to McBride’s LinkedIn account, he is the owner of Starting Point Mental Health, LLC and specializes in addictions, PTSD, bipolar disorder, anger management, and other areas.

Police arrested McBride, who was charged with first-degree murder and held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.