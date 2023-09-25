Florida argument over dog sale leads to fatal shooting of toddler, two adults

​

A toddler and two adults were killed at a Jacksonville, Florida apartment complex late Saturday, during what police believe was a dispute over the private sale of a dog.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that deputies responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex just before 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they determined that five victims – four adults and a three-year-old child – traveled to the development “possibly” to conduct a private dog sale, for reasons unknown to the sheriff’s office, Stronko said.

SQUATTERS TURNING FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD INTO ‘NIGHTMARE’ AS COPS LEFT ‘HANDCUFFED’: REPORT

A dispute took place during the meeting in a breezeway between two of the apartment buildings, resulting in four of the five individuals getting shot.

The three-year-old child was shot, Stronko added, and has since died.

FLORIDA SHERIFF DESCRIBES AFTERMATH OF DEADLY SUV, TRAIN COLLISION AS ‘CARNAGE’

Two adults also died of gunfire, and a third adult was wounded.

Police learned from witnesses that two unknown Black men were seen fleeing the scene in a black sedan.

SECURITY BREACH AT FLORIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT EXPOSED PERSONAL IDENTIFYING INFO OF MORE THAN 250 STUDENTS

None of the individuals have been identified by police and the condition of the wounded victim has not been released.

Investigators are continuing to interview victims and witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office directly, or they can call Crime Stoppers if they would like to remain anonymous.