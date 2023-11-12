Florida Army veteran helps take down carjacking suspect in Starbucks drive-thru

​

Army veteran Shane Spicer had just started his day and was waiting for coffee at a Florida Starbucks while police were after a convicted career criminal who attempted to carjack a pregnant woman.

The suspect, identified by police as Michael Prouty, was wanted for allegedly breaking into someone’s home and stealing their car before crashing in a busy intersection.

Police dashcam footage shows Spicer jumping out of the passenger seat of the car behind the woman’s vehicle and hopping into her passenger seat, trying to stop Prouty.

“I’m gonna get you, buddy,” Spicer recounts jumping into action after witnessing Prouty pull the woman out of the car. “Like, you’re not going anywhere now. Like, you crossed the line.”

Bodycam video shows Spicer actually holding onto Prouty, who reportedly has 13 felony convictions dating back to 2000, while officers close in.

Spicer says his girlfriend and daughter were in the car watching while the incident went down. He told FOX 35 Orlando he was able to walk away from the “instinctive, reactionary” take-down just a little out of breath.

“I feel like if you’ve got the ability to watch out for someone, that you should,” Spicer said. “I would just hope that someone would do the same for my family.”

As for the woman Spicer saved, the Daily Mail says she is six months pregnant and reached out to Spicer to thank him.

The media outlet says Prouty was charged with fleeing and eluding, attempted carjacking, a crash involving injuries and resisting arrest by the Ocala Police Department.

Charges from Sumter County include home invasion, battery on a person over 65 and grand theft of a vehicle, according to the Daily Mail.