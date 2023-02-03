Florida authorities say truck carrying 1,000 milk crates overturns on highway

​

A truck carrying more than 1,000 crates of milk overturned on a highway in Florida on Thursday morning.

The Seminole County Fire Department wrote in a tweet that one person was inside the ruck at the time of the crash on Thursday morning, according to FOX 35.

A spokeswoman for the fire department said that the driver suffered minor injuries, adding that over 1,000 crates of milk were inside the truck when it crashed.

As a result of the crash, the spokeswoman said that some of the milk spilled down a nearby storm drain, but isn’t considered to be hazardous.

NEW JERSEY COUNCILWOMAN EUNICE DWUMFOUR SHOT DEAD OUTSIDE HOME IN ‘DESPICABLE CRIMINAL ACT’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This morning: Semi overturned on 436 and Red Bug Lake Rd. Filled with gallon jugs of milk. One person inside & minor injuries. Seminole County Fire Department on scene: Tower 25, Rescue 25, Engine 27 & Battalion 2,” the fire department wrote in a tweet.