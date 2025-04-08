Florida biker caught on video in highway drive-by shooting

​

A man driving on a Florida interstate early Sunday morning was subjected to gunfire as he recorded several motorcyclists driving erratically, according to police.

“A 34-year-old St. Petersburg man, driving a Honda CR-V westbound on Interstate 4, observed several motorcyclists who were operating erratically with another unidentified vehicle west of Interstate 275,” Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“The driver began to film the motorcyclists with a cell phone when one of the motorcyclists, now traveling adjacent to the victim, discharged several rounds from a handgun,” the statement said. “Multiple rounds impacted the Honda, but no injuries were suffered by the victim.”

One round penetrated the rear gate of SUV and entered into the left rear quarter panel.

Police said that the suspected shooter is a White male with a medium build who was wearing a jacket with an “Outlaws MC” logo. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

Fox News Digital obtained photos of the victim’s vehicle from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Outlaws MC is well known in the southwest Florida region, according to the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. The organization apparently thrived in the 1980s and 1990s.

The court has a page dedicated to Outlaws MC members who have been convicted of crimes.

“Between 1981 and 2003, five significant criminal trials involving the Outlaws Motorcycle Club were conducted in the Tampa Courthouse,” the page says. “All of the indictments alleged violations of the federal racketeering laws and the trial evidence included testimony about prostitution, drugs, guns, extortion, and murder.”

During that time, Harry Bowman was the international leader of the gang and was responsible for killings, bombings and intimidation. He was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list in 1998 and was captured in Michigan in 1999.

He was convicted of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder and for crimes involving drugs, guns, extortion, assault and arson, and is now serving a life sentence.