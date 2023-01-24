Florida carjacking sees 1 arrest; 1 suspect still at large

​

Deputies in Florida are searching for one of two men they say was involved in a carjacking at a smoke shop.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office says a customer’s vehicle was stolen with his girlfriend still in the passenger seat around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday in Deltona.

The man told deputies his girlfriend was still in the car when an unknown suspect wearing a ski mask jumped in and took off with his black 2022 Kia Forte from the business parking lot.

The suspect slowed down enough for the girlfriend to jump out of the moving car. She sustained minor injuries to her foot and knee from falling on the pavement, but declined medical attention, deputies say.

Responding deputies quickly worked to identify the suspects as Kenneth Ocasio and accomplice Tristan Daniels, both 19 years old.

The stolen vehicle was recovered Monday night in neighboring Seminole County, where Daniels was involved in two separate crashes in it. He was taken into custody on his warrants for principal to carjacking, principal to false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, which was filed after detectives determined he attempted to sell a handgun at the smoke shop.

Daniels was also charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, two counts of reckless driving, driving without a valid license, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug equipment.

Ocasio is wanted on charges of carjacking and false imprisonment. Law enforcement is actively looking for him, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.