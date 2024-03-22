Florida Christian school teacher accused of using AI to produce erotic content from yearbook photos

​

A Florida Christian school teacher was arrested this week after allegedly creating child sexual abuse materials using photos from the school yearbook and artificial intelligence (AI), according to authorities.

The Pasco County Sheriff’sOffice said 67-year-old Steven Houser of New Port Richey faces charges for possession of child pornography.

Deputies initiated an investigation after receiving an unspecified tip about Houser.

The investigation discovered that Beacon, a third-grade science teacher at Beacon Christian Academy, allegedly possessed two photos and three videos depicting child pornography.

None of the images featured students at the school in which he worked, authorities said.

He was also allegedly in possession of child erotic material generated using an AI computer program.

Houser allegedly admitted to investigators he used yearbook photos of three students when generating content with AI.

Court records show Houser was charged with five counts of felony possession of child pornography. He was held at the Land O’ Lakes jail on $100,000 for each count.

The Beacon County Christian Academy did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

The sheriff’s office said there were no reports of any additional victims, though anyone who believes they may be a victim is encouraged to contact the tip line at 1-800-706-2488 or visit pascosheriff.com/tips.