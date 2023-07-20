Florida City Walmart shooting kills at least 1, injures 2: police

​

A Florida suspect gunned down customers in a Florida City Walmart, hitting two people and killing one.

The shooting took place at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

WSVN reported that two people were shot: one person was hit in the foot, while another was injured in the abdomen. A third customer had a panic attack from the incident, requiring medical attention.

Police cleared all of the customers and employees out of the store. WSVN was told that one of the individuals involved in the shooting is believed to be an employee of the Walmart.

The Florida City Police Department is actively investigating the shooting. There are no additional details at this time.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Florida City Police Department, but has not heard back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

