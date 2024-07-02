Florida correctional officer called 911 to complain about being cited for repeatedly honking his horn: sheriff

​

A Florida correctional officer was arrested after he called 911 to complain about a traffic citation he received for repeatedly honking his horn while driving in order to “drive faster.”

Douglas Morse, 34, of the Polk Correctional Institute, was driving in the area of Recker Highway and Avenue G NW in Winter Haven shortly before midnight on Sunday when he was pulled over by a Polk County sheriff’s deputy, the sheriff’s office said via FOX 35 Orlando.

Morse told the deputy he was honking his horn repeatedly because it “makes him drive faster,” the sheriff’s office said.

After writing him a citation, the deputy said Morse became angry and verbally abusive before calling 911 to complain about the citation.

The deputy asked Morse to hang up the phone, but he refused and said he didn’t believe he deserved the citation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Then, as the deputy grabbed Morse’s arm to escort him out of his vehicle, Morse pulled away and resisted arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Morse was arrested for misusing 911 and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Department of Corrections was informed of Morse’s arrest, FOX 35 reported.

“We expect more professional behavior from those who work in the public service industry,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, according to FOX 35. “And dialing 911 because you are upset that you received a traffic citation is not only ridiculous, it ties up an emergency line and resources that are designated for those who have true emergencies.”