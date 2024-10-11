Florida couple marvels as Hurricane Milton uncovers lost wedding ring after nearly a decade
A Florida couple’s Hurricane Milton survival story had a silver lining after the storm unearthed a sentimental wedding ring that had been lost nearly a decade before.
Laura and Basil Yorio were forced to evacuate from their Palm Bay, Florida, home prior to the hurricane’s touchdown on Wednesday as a category 3 storm with 120 mph winds. The couple returned to their home after the storm had moved across the Florida peninsula Thursday.
Upon returning and surveying the damage, Laura spotted a glimmer in their storm-battered yard.
“I looked down and saw a silver ring and thought it was like a key ring,” she told FOX 35.
A closer inspection revealed her husband’s long-lost wedding band. The ring, which was coordinated with her own wedding band, had been lost nine years prior.
“We had a construction project about nine years ago, and it just disappeared,” Laura said.
The couple explained that they had scoured the yard time and time again, but it was through a hurricane the couple’s coordinating bands were rediscovered.
Laura told the local outlet that they had a weekly landscaper come and mow their lawn, but the ring had never made an appearance – until now.
“We’re very mindful that a lot of people are going through terrible things, and I feel almost a little guilty feeling happy about all of this, but it was something good,” she said.
The couple said that they believe that Milton’s torrential rains brought the long-lost ring to see the light of day again.
“After a rough couple of days, it was a happy ending,” Laura said.
