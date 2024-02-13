Florida couple wears matching Cookie Monster pajamas during attempted armed robbery at hardware store: police

​

A Florida couple is behind bars after police said they attempted an armed robbery at a Cape Coral Lowe’s hardware store on Sunday, while wearing matching Cookie Monster pajamas.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Charlie Perez, 22, and Jalina Sepulveda, 19, went into a Lowe’s hardware store on Sunday wearing matching Cookie Monster pajamas bottoms and tried to leave the store without paying for several items.

When the pair were approached by the store’s loss prevention team, police said the man revealed a gun in his waistband, made threats and left the store.

Police canvassed the area, but were not able to catch the couple.

2 IN OKLAHOMA ACCUSED OF TOPPLING COUNTRY RADIO STATION TOWER TO STEAL $100 IN COPPER

On Monday, police were able to locate the couple and arrest them.

Perez and Sepulveda both remain in the Lee County Jail and bonds have not been set.

POLICE LOOK FOR ‘3 STOOGES’ CAUGHT ON VIDEO SLIPPING AND FALLING DURING ARMED ROBBERY

Perez is facing a robbery with a weapon charge and Sepulveda is facing robbery with a weapon and battery charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sepulveda was also arrested on October 2023 on a battery charge, according to Lee County Jail records.