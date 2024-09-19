Florida dad scares off alleged peeping Tom with a baseball bat caught on camera: ‘I got something for you’

​

One father in Flagler County, Florida can rest a little easier after chasing off an alleged prowler from his teen daughter’s window with a baseball bat.

The altercation from last Friday was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. It was the second time in two days the suspected peeping Tom was seen on the family’s property.

“He was up at my daughter’s window,” the father told FOX 35 Orlando. “I said a couple choice words, and when he turned toward me, I swung the bat.”

“It didn’t seem to phase him, he was a pretty big dude, so I was going to go for his head, and when I did, he started to run,” he added.

Surveillance footage shows the vigilante dad chasing the suspected prowler with a Louisville slugger down Pine Hill Lane on Friday while crying out to neighbors for help.

“Call the cops… call the cops! Somebody call the cops,” shouted the Florida dad. “Where you going, boy? Come here… come here… I got something for you.”

The family then “immediately called” the Flagler County Sheriff, according to a press release.

The suspect, Damon Arthur Smith, was promptly arrested after admitting to “being on the victim’s property,” per the release. Smith told authorities that he gets a “thrill” from walking around people’s homes.

Upon arrest, Smith was spotted wearing a Michael Myers tee-shirt that had the phrase “EVERYONE IS ENTITLED TO ONE GOOD SCARE” on it.

“I don’t know what his intentions are… if it was something that was going to escalate over time, and that [Michael Myers] was his role model or what, but we might have got him just in time,” the dad said to FOX 35.

“This pervert said he gets excitement from peeping into other people’s windows but this time he came across a father protecting his daughter,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly in a release. “Thankfully deputies tracked this pervert down and got him checked into the Green Roof Inn.”

Damon Arthur Smith, 29, was charged with loitering or prowling, voyeurism – first offense, and aggravated stalking of a person under 16.

Smith first had a run-in with the law at 18, when he made a bomb threat at Flagler Palm Coast High School.

Smith is currently in custody at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held on an $86,000 bond.