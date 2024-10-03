Florida deputies pursue suspect in one of the ‘slowest chases in history’ after hit-and-run, authorities say

​

Running would have been faster.

A Florida man allegedly led authorities “on one of the slowest chases in history” as he drove at a sluggish pace along a freeway during a highly unusual pursuit.

Kyle McNary, 33, drove along State Route 1 in Flagler County, at times driving at a snail’s pace of 3 mph, Sheriff Rick Staly said. McNary allegedly was driving 15 to 20 mph when he kicked a passenger out of his vehicle after pulling over to switch seats, Fox Orlando reported.

“This dirtbag has a history of threatening and attacking Deputy Sheriffs, and during his recent criminal act he seriously injured a person in a crash, and we wish them a speedy recovery,” Staly said in a statement. “But for McNary it looks like he needs an extended stay at the Green Roof Inn so he doesn’t injure anyone else or kill someone with his actions.”

After kicking his passenger out of his vehicle, McNary then hit another vehicle as he drove off and left the passenger stranded on the side of the road in the rain, authorities said.

Flagler County deputies caught up to him, but McNary refused to pull over, authorities said. Sheriff’s video footage shows him driving slowly as patrol cars followed behind.

He eventually pulled over and surrendered. He was taken to a hospital following a “medical complaint,” the sheriff’s office said.

“While at the hospital, he threatened and resisted deputies, going so far as to try to bite one of them,” authorities said.

McNary was initially arrested for simple battery, failure to stop/remain at a crash involving serious bodily injury, fleeing and eluding law enforcement and obstruction without violence. After his behavior at the hospital, he was additionally charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer with violence – aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and threat with death or serious bodily harm.

He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond.