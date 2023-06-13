Florida driver caught on video dragging dog nearly half a mile is identified

​

Florida authorities say they have tracked down the driver who was caught on video last week dragging a dog behind a truck for nearly half a mile.

Charlotte County Public Safety credited “super sleuths” with helping to locate the vehicle and the driver, whose identity has not been released. It was not clear if the driver has been arrested as of Monday.

Authorities said last week they were looking for a 2009-2014 Gray Ford F150 STX in connection with an animal cruelty case involving a “reddish brown colored dog” that occurred in the vicinity of Lakeworth Blvd and Durant St.

The horrific scene was caught on neighbors’ security cameras. After a few neighbors chased down the truck, the driver reportedly got out and threw the dog in the back before driving off again.

One resident who witnessed the scene told WINK News he couldn’t get the image out of his head.

“The bloody paw prints down here’s what really affected me the most is pretty traumatic,” neighbor Todd Tyler said.

Charlotte County Animal Control Officer Colby Mazzoni told the outlet he could not be sure whether the driver did it on purpose.

“It’s pretty cruel. So, we’re still treating it as a cruelty case,” she said.