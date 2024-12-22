Florida driver hits student with her truck, covers license plate before fleeing, deputies say

​

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly struck a teenager who was crossing the road with her truck, covered her license plate and sped off.

Sarah Wright, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and driving with a suspended license.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Gage Avenue and Noah Street in Deltona, Florida, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was riding his scooter home from Pine Ridge High School when he was struck by a black Chevrolet Silverado as he was using the crosswalk, the sheriff’s office said.

The teenager fell to the ground, resulting in a serious laceration to the back of his head as well as an arm injury, but he remained alert and conscious after the incident.

A witness reported that she was checking her mailbox nearby when she heard the crash. She told investigators that the suspect, later identified as Wright, exited her truck after the crash and checked on the boy before she went back to her vehicle and covered her license plate with paper and tape.

But the witness still managed to see the first character of her tag. A neighborhood Ring camera also captured the truck fleeing the scene.

The victim and the witness were also able to provide a detailed description of the suspect.

Officials were then able to locate a suspect vehicle captured on a nearby License Plate Reader camera within minutes.

Wright was found in Flagler County and taken into custody with assistance from Florida Highway Patrol and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

She was booked into the Flagler County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

The teenage victim required staples for the laceration and treatment for his arm injury, but he is expected to make a full recovery.